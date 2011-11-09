* Bill has bipartisan Senate support
* Grants states authority to collect online sales taxes
* Opponents say bill ignores small business interests
(Adds quotes from Overstock.com Inc. president)
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 State governments would be
able to collect online sales taxes under a bill due to be
introduced in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, said sources
familiar with the bill.
Supporters of the online sales tax collection requirement
include Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), Target Corp (TGT.N) and
other "big box" retailers who argue they are at a disadvantage
against online-only competitors.
A bipartisan group of up to seven senators will introduce
the bill, which is broader than similar legislation introduced
in the Senate in July. The new bill will differ from a bill in
the House of Representatives by affecting more small businesses
under a lower exemption threshold, the sources said.
State and local governments support the upcoming bill even
more than earlier measures.
Retailers have been exempted from collecting taxes on sales
in states where they do not have a physical presence since a
1992 Supreme Court case -- before the advent of e-commerce.
Backers of the new bill say state and local governments
will lose $24 billion in uncollected sales taxes in 2012
without the power to tax Web transactions. States have worked
for more than a decade to streamline rules and get
congressional approval to collect the taxes.
Backers hope the online tax bill will get swept up in
bipartisan support for a bill that would eliminate the 3
percent withholding on payments to government contractors.
That bill already passed the House and is expected to pass
in the Democrat-led Senate later this week.
Supporters hope the Joint Select Committee on Deficit
Reduction, known as the "super committee," will add the sales
tax proposal to its recommendations due later this month.
'LEVELS THE PLAYING FIELD'
The storefront retail industry "strongly stands by the
legislation being introduced because it levels the playing
field," said Danny Diaz, a spokesman for the Alliance for Main
Street Fairness, which represents many large retail chain
stores, such as Wal-Mart.
Opponents of the Senate legislation say it does not go far
enough to protect small businesses. The bill is expected to
include an exemption for businesses with less than $500,000 in
annual sales.
That exemption for small businesses "is way too low," said
Carl Szabo, policy counsel for NetChoice, which represents, AOL
Inc AOL.N, eBay Inc (EBAY.O), Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) and other
Internet companies.
The House version has a $1 million exemption for small
businesses that is still too low, Szabo said.
The small business exemption should be as high as $20
million, said Jonathan Johnson, president of Overstock.com Inc.
(OSTK.O).
The "big box" retailers want the small business exemption
"as low as possible" to keep "competitors from growing up and
competing against them," Johnson said in an interview on
Tuesday.
The federal legislation should spare businesses from
lawsuits that might arise if they incorrectly collect the wrong
amount of sales tax, Johnson said.
Additionally, businesses should get a small share of the
tax revenue to cover their compliance costs, he said.
LAWMAKERS TAKE POSITIONS
Congress "shouldn't burden businesses with costs that
should be borne by the state," he said. "If we are being asked
to do the states' work for them, we should be compensated."
Republican sponsors are expected to be Senators Lamar
Alexander, Mike Enzi, Roy Blunt and John Boozman.
Democrats backing it include Senators Richard Durbin, who
sponsored similar legislation this summer, Tim Johnson and Jack
Reed. The Obama administration is also expected to endorse this
bill, a source said.
Other members of Congress are fighting against the bill.
Last week, Senate Democrat Ron Wyden and Republican Kelly
Ayotte introduced a resolution calling on Congress not to enact
legislation that would authorize state governments to collect
online sales taxes. A similar resolution was introduced in the
House in February.
(Additional reporting by Nanette Byrnes; Editing by Gary
Hill)