By Yereth Rosen and Eric M. Johnson
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska/SEATTLE Sept 5
officials lobbied Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday to
keep selling the state's wild-caught salmon despite their
decision to drop an environmental certification label required
by the world's largest retailer.
Any decision on salmon by Wal-Mart, the largest food seller
in the United States, and by possibly other companies, could
ripple through the grocery industry and potentially harm
Alaska's fishing-dependant economy.
Alaskan fishing and policy officials were meeting with
buyers at Wal-Mart's Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters on
Thursday, in an effort to convince the retailer their own
internal auditing system should suffice, the company said.
The issue emerged when dozens of processors in the far-North
state decided in 2012 to drop the internationally accepted blue
ecolabel awarded by the London-based Marine Stewardship Council
(MSC), saying it was expensive and eroded their brand.
They said their own control systems were enough and they
would consider the Ireland-based Global Trust Certification, as
a replacement.
The move conflicted with companies who have embraced the MSC
certification as a lynchpin of broad public commitments to the
environment.
Wal-Mart wrote a routine letter to its salmon suppliers in
June warning them it requires its salmon to be MSC-certified as
sustainable or working toward that distinction.
"There are some pretty serious, broad implications with
switching," Walmart spokesman Chris Schraeder said, adding that
issues such as third-party oversight, chain-of-custody
reporting, and fishery improvement were key.
MSC-certified salmon is also largely favored by catering
services company Sodexo, which serves thousands of
American hospitals, schools, and military canteens, said Deborah
Hecker, vice president of sustainability.
Some concessionaires at U.S. national parks also briefly
dropped the fish from their menus to comply with federal
guidelines.
PRIZED STATE INDUSTRY
Walmart did not have a specific date when it would decide
whether to accept Alaska's switch, Schraeder said. Sodexo said
it had no plans to change it salmon policy.
The value of Alaska seafood retailed abroad and in the
United States was roughly $6.4 billion in 2011, according to
McDowell Group, Inc, a research firm contracted by the Alaska
Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI), nearly all of whose members
dropped MSC.
More than 63,000 people worked in Alaska in seafood-industry
jobs in 2011, making it the state's largest private-sector
employer.
"What would be worrisome and very significant is if this
were to become the trend or, far worse, the rule," said Gunnar
Knapp, an economist at the University of Alaska Anchorage,
referring to other retailers possibly dropping salmon that does
not have the MRC seal.
MSC, a non-profit, has been considered a paragon in
assessing fisheries for environmental impact and traceability
but it has faced criticism that its practices have slipped or
amounted to label racketeering.
Dozens of fishermen picketed an Anchorage Walmart on
Wednesday, one waving a sign that read: "Buy American? Start
With Alaskan Salmon!"
Alaskan salmon fisheries were first certified in 2000 and
again in 2007. Processors opted-out in 2012. Some processors
maintained traceability certificates and a separate group of
companies has asked to be reassessed.
U.S. Senator Mark Begich from Alaska in an Aug. 16 letter to
Sodexo, the world's number two catering services company, wrote:
"We don't need outsiders to tell us how to manage our stocks."