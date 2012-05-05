WASHINGTON May 5 An outbreak of a rare strain
of salmonella poisoning linked to dog food has infected at least
14 people in nine states, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
and Prevention said.
Diamond Pet Foods produced the dry dog food at a South
Carolina plant. The company voluntarily recalled three dry dog
food products last month, the CDC said in a statement on
Thursday.
Infections were reported from Oct. 8, 2011, to April 22, and
five people were hospitalized. Cases were reported in Alabama,
Connecticut, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey,
Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The bacteria is salmonella infantis, a rare strain, the CDC
said.
Salmonella infections often cause diarrhea, fever and
abdominal cramps and usually last four to seven days. Most
people recover without treatment, but in rare cases it can be
fatal.
Diamond Pet Foods has recalled bags of Diamond Naturals Lamb
Meal & Rice dry dog food, Diamond Chicken Soup for the Pet
Lover's Soul Adult Light Formula dry dog food and Diamond Puppy
Formula dry dog food.
