RIVERSIDE, California Dec 21 A U.S. bankruptcy
judge said on Friday that the court would likely deny an attempt
by the California Public Employees Retirement System to bypass
the bankruptcy court and seek to collect overdue pension
payments from the bankrupt city of San Bernardino in state
court.
The tentative oral rule came at the opening a first hearing
in the bankruptcy case that may set broad precedents about
whether pension payments get priority when a government goes
broke.
Technically, the ruling would deny Calpers request that the
court lift the automatic bar on collection actions that comes
with a bankruptcy filing. Calpers has also made a broader
argument that San Bernardino should not be eligible for
bankruptcy and that state law should prevail when it comes to
pension payments.
The judge, Meredith Jury, has yet to consider those
arguments.