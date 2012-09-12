* Iran crude exports drop to about 1 mln bpd from 2.4 mln
* Sanctions have isolated most Iranian banks
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. economic sanctions
against Iran have slashed the country's crude exports and oil
revenue, the U.S Treasury said on Wednesday as it vowed to keep
up the pressure on Tehran to prevent the Iranian government from
getting nuclear weapons.
Since the beginning of the year, the United States has
threatened to block certain foreign financial entities from U.S.
markets unless Iran's major trading partners reduced their
purchases of Iranian crude.
U.S. efforts have paid off with Iranian crude exports down
to about 1 million barrels of oil per day from the approximately
2.4 million barrels last year, the U.S. Treasury said.
"This decrease in exports is costing Iran about $5 billion a
month, forcing the Iranian government to cut its budget because
of a lack of revenue," said Treasury Undersecretary David Cohen
in remarks to be delivered at the New York University School of
Law.
U.S. sanctions were designed to crimp Tehran's oil revenues
by stopping financial institutions from conducting oil
transactions with Iran's central bank, which handles most of the
country's oil payments.
However, if countries significantly reduced their Iranian
oil imports, they won a temporary reprieve from the U.S. law.
More than a dozen countries, including Iran's biggest oil buyers
China and India, earned exemptions.
"Sanctions have effectively terminated international access
for most Iranian banks," said Cohen. "Today, the Iranian
government is relegated to the backwaters of the international
financial system, and they know it."
Although U.S. sanctions have squeezed Iran from global
markets, Israel has demanded that the Obama administration take
a tougher line against Iran. Republican presidential candidate
Mitt Romney has accused the administration of being too tough on
Israel and not hard enough on Iran.
The Obama administration recently unveiled new sanctions
that target foreign banks that handle transactions for Iranian
oil or handle large transactions from the National Iranian Oil
Company (NIOC) or Naftiran Intertrade Company (NICO), two
players in Iran's oil trade.