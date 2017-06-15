UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation imposing new sanctions on Iran and Russia, and setting up a mechanism to force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions.
As voting continued, the 100-member Senate backed the measure by a margin of 96-2. To become law, it still must pass the House of Representatives and be signed by Trump. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts