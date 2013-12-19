WASHINGTON Dec 19 A group of 10 U.S. Democratic
senators - all leaders of Senate committees - came out in
opposition to a new bill introduced by Democrats and Republicans
on Thursday seeking to impose new sanctions on Iran if it does
not comply with an interim agreement seeking to curb its nuclear
program.
The senators, including the heads of the Senate Banking,
Intelligence, Armed Services, Appropriations, Judiciary and
Energy committees, said introducing new sanctions now would
"play into the hands of those in Iran who are most eager to see
negotiations fail."
They sent a letter to Nevada Democrat Harry Reid, the Senate
Majority Leader, asking to be consulted before any measure on
Iran sanctions is considered in the Senate.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)