WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to slap sanctions on Iran if the country breaks the terms of the interim deal struck last month in Geneva in which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program.

Democratic Senators Robert Menendez, the chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and Charles Schumer, and Republican Senator Mark Kirk introduced with 23 others the bill that would choke funding to Iran's nuclear program by cutting off its oil sales.

The bill faces an uncertain path as the Obama administration has pushed the Senate to hold off introducing another Iran sanctions bill similar to one the House of Representatives passed in July. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)