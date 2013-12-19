(Adds Carney statement, reaction Democratic senators,
By Patricia Zengerle and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Dec 19 Despite opposition from the
Obama administration, 26 U.S. senators introduced legislation on
Thursday to impose new sanctions on Iran if the country breaks
an interim deal under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear
program.
It will be weeks at the earliest before the bill comes to a
vote in the 100-member Senate, if it gets that far, given
staunch opposition by President Barack Obama's administration
and many of its supporters in Congress.
Democrats Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, Charles Schumer, the third-ranking
Democrat in the Senate, and Republican Senator Mark Kirk, along
with 23 others, introduced the bill intended to choke off
funding to Iran's nuclear program by cutting off its oil sales.
The 13 Democrats and 13 Republicans introduced the "Nuclear
Weapon Free Iran Act" despite the Obama administration's
insistence that passing such a measure would disrupt delicate
negotiations between Tehran and world powers over the Islamic
republic's nuclear program.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also has said a new
sanctions law would kill the interim agreement reached in Geneva
on Nov. 24 between Iran and the "P5+1" powers. In that
agreement, Tehran agreed to limit uranium enrichment in return
for an easing of international sanctions.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said after the bill was
introduced that it would disrupt diplomacy, noting Washington
could quickly impose more sanctions if negotiations fail.
A group of 10 powerful Democratic senators, all leaders of
Senate committees, sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid expressing opposition to any plans to introduce new
sanctions, and asking the Nevada Democrat to consult them before
any moves to allow a vote on such legislation.
Among the Democrats signing the letter were Tim Johnson,
chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, which has jurisdiction
over sanctions legislation, and Dianne Feinstein, the chairman
of the Intelligence Committee.
The new bill would require reductions in Iran's petroleum
production and apply new penalties to Iran's engineering, mining
and construction industries if Iran violated the interim
agreement or if negotiators failed to reach a final
comprehensive agreement.
But it also gives the administration up to a year to pursue
a diplomatic track resulting in the "complete and verifiable
termination" of Iran's nuclear weapons program, the group of
senators said as they announced the legislation.
"Current sanctions brought Iran to the negotiating table and
a credible threat of future sanctions will require Iran to
cooperate and act in good faith at the negotiating table,"
Menendez said in a statement.
