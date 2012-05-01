ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits rally with Road King in focus
HONG KONG, Feb 14 (IFR) - Asian credits rallied on Tuesday in a strong session for investment-grade and high-yield names.
WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. President Barack Obama signed an order giving the Treasury Department more power to go after individuals and groups who try to evade America's sanctions against Iran and Syria.
Treasury said on Tuesday the order gives it "a new authority to tighten further the U.S. sanctions on Iran and Syria."
"Treasury now has the capability to publicly identify foreign individuals and entities that have engaged in these evasive and deceptive activities, and generally bar access to the U.S. financial and commercial systems," the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
HONG KONG, Feb 14 (IFR) - Asian credits rallied on Tuesday in a strong session for investment-grade and high-yield names.
* Yes Bank clarifies on news item "Yes Bank cheated of INR 17 crore, case filed against four"
DUBAI, Feb 14 A decline in builder Drake & Scull weighed on the Dubai bourse in early trade on Tuesday, while Abu Dhabi was supported by a blue chip real estate firm's earnings and an arbitration judgement in favour of Dana Gas.