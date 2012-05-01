(Repeats with no change to text. Adds quote from official, background)

WASHINGTON May 1 President Barack Obama signed an order on Tuesday giving the Treasury Department more power to take action against foreign individuals and companies who try to circumvent U.S. sanctions against Iran and Syria.

"Whoever tries to evade our sanctions does so at the expense of the people of Syria and Iran, and they will be held accountable," said David Cohen, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

The executive order signed on Tuesday gives the Treasury Department the capability to publicly identify foreign individuals and entities trying to get around sanctions and bar their access to the U.S. financial and commercial systems, the department said in a statement.

The United States has unveiled new sanctions against the two countries in recent months in a bid to stop Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from using military force against an uprising and take a tougher line with Iran over its nuclear program.

Obama signed a sanctions law in December that targets Tehran's ability to sell crude oil.

Last week, Obama imposed sanctions on those who help Syria and Iran track dissidents through cell phones and computers. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Bill Trott)