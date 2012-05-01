* Damascus, Tehran try to get around sanctions
* Foreigners who help can be barred from U.S. banking
* U.S. says sanctions working, intend to keep pressure on
WASHINGTON, May 1 The Obama administration
announced on Tuesday that it will target foreigners who help
Iran and Syria evade U.S. sanctions and bar them from access to
the U.S. banking system.
The latest tightening of existing sanctions, announced in
the form of a White House executive order giving the Treasury
Department expanded authority, aims to stop foreign firms from
completing banned transactions with Syria or Iran.
"Whoever tries to evade our sanctions does so at the expense
of the people of Syria and Iran and they will be held
accountable," said David Cohen, undersecretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence.
At a later briefing, a senior Treasury official who spoke on
condition of anonymity said sanctions intended to halt Iran's
nuclear program and stop Syrian government aggression against
its own citizens, were working but were leading to new efforts
by Tehran and Damascus to circumvent them.
"Both countries are seeking to use non-bank financial
institutions - money service businesses, currency exchanges,
trading companies and other entities to facilitate payments and
transmit funds," the official said.
No specific foreigner or foreign-owned entity was named on
Tuesday as a violator.
The Treasury official said the department would use the new
authority to "continue the steady, methodical and unflinching
application of our sanctions programs against Iran and Syria."
Pressed to explain how the new powers differ from existing
sanctions rules, the official said Treasury will have "a more
nimble and agile ability to go after persons who may be evading
our sanctions." The department would be able to target
foreigners who it now has problems prosecuting because they are
not based in the United States.
"It is only focused on foreign persons and entities," the
official said, adding U.S. citizens would be prohibited from any
dealing with such foreign entities.
The official declined to respond at length when asked
whether foreign governments or individuals might run afoul of
the expanded Treasury powers if they engaged in barter, such as
trading goods for oil with Iran.
"That's a complicated question and one that I'm not going to
try to venture and answer right here," the Treasury official
said, adding that if a transaction was structured to be
deceptive and to evade sanctions then it could cause problems
for the foreign entity.
The Obama administration has been steadily tightening
restrictions against the Syrian and Iranian governments, working
with governments around the world to pressure the regimes.
Obama signed a sanctions law in December that targets
Tehran's ability to sell crude oil.
Last week, new U.S. sanctions were imposed on those who help
Syria and Iran track dissidents through cell phones and
computers.
Although a ceasefire is supposedly in place in Syria,
violence continues and on Tuesday a rights group reported 10
civilians dead and 12 soldiers killed in a firefight with rebel
forces.
The United Nations says more than 9,000 Syrians have been
killed since an uprising against the government of President
Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.
