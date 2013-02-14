By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO Feb 14 A former San Diego mayor
accused of raiding her late husband's charity to cover
high-stakes casino debts agreed with federal prosecutors on
Thursday to pay more than $2 million in restitution and undergo
treatment for her gambling addiction.
Maureen O'Connor, who was mayor between 1988 and 1992, had
been married to Robert O. Peterson, the founder of the Jack in
the Box fast-food restaurant chain, and it was from his
charitable foundation that she pilfered money to cover her
gambling losses.
Peterson died in 1994, leaving his wife as one of three R.P.
Foundation trustees who were specifically barred from receiving
any personal financial benefit from the charity.
Court documents in the case show that O'Connor ran into
financial trouble after she amassed winnings of more than $1
billion between 2000 and 2009 while gambling in various casinos
in Las Vegas, San Diego, and Atlantic City, New Jersey.
But she went on to suffer even larger gambling losses,
resulting in sizable debts.
In order to stay afloat financially while continuing to
gamble, she liquidated her savings, sold off numerous real
estate holdings and valuable personal belongings and even took
out second and third mortgages on her home.
Left with few if any assets by the fall of 2008, according
to court records, O'Connor turned to her husband's foundation
and pilfered more than $2 million from the charity as illegal
personal "loans" to cover her debts, ultimately forcing the
foundation to close its bank accounts in April 2009.
The rare deferred-prosecution agreement settles criminal
charges against O'Connor, 66, who underwent surgery in 2011 for
removal of a brain tumor and suffered additional medical
complications that make it unlikely she could be brought to
trial, prosecutors said.
If O'Connor satisfies all the conditions of her deferred
prosecution, the government has agreed to dismiss the charges
against her in two years' time, the U.S. Attorney's Office in
San Diego said in a statement.