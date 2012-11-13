WASHINGTON Nov 13 Nine companies plan to use a rare waiver of maritime law that expires on Tuesday allowing foreign flagged ship to take oil products from the Gulf of Mexico to the Northeast to help recovery efforts after Superstorm Sandy, the federal government said on Tuesday.

The Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration, or MARAD, said it had been notified by nine companies of their intent to use a waiver of the Jones Act to transport ten shipments of petroleum products and fuel additives from the Gulf of Mexico to the Northeast. Ships must be loaded by Tuesday and the products like gasoline and heating oil delivered to the Northeast by Nov. 20, under the wavier issued early this month by the Department of Homeland Security.