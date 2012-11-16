Nov 16 The following table details the 12 foreign flagged vessels that took gasoline, diesel and other fuels and blendstocks to the U.S. Northeast under a rare waiver of maritime law to help the region recover from Superstorm Sandy. The list, provided by the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration, is final for the waiver that required shippers to load in the Gulf of Mexico by Nov. 13. For a story on the waiver click here: VESSEL FUEL AMOUNT (In barrels) PORT Mercini Lady Gasoline 275,000 NY Mekong Star Gasoline 254,003 NY MCT Arcturus Ethanol 95,906 NJ Calafuria USL Kerosene 295,000 NH, ME NY Christina Kirk Natural gasoline 176,331 NY Gasoline 174,891 NY Conti Equator ULS Diesel 260,000* NY Maersk Katarina RFG blendstock 270,000* MA Valverde Gasoline 288,653 CT Winter Gasoline 86,018 NY British Tranquility CBOB** 304,000 NY, MD Maersk Katalin ULS Diesel 111,520 NY ULS Kerosene 41,008 NY CBOB Gasoline 100,100 NY Torm Ismini ULSD 475,000 NY, Boston *Estimated **Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending