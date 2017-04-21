SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Fewer that 3,000 customers remained without electricity in San Francisco on Friday after a fire in a utility substation earlier in the day knocked out power for much of the city, according to PG&E .

The fire, which left some 90,000 customers without power for hours, was caused by a failed circuit breaker, said PG&E spokesman Paul Doherty. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)