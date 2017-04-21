UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Fewer that 3,000 customers remained without electricity in San Francisco on Friday after a fire in a utility substation earlier in the day knocked out power for much of the city, according to PG&E .
The fire, which left some 90,000 customers without power for hours, was caused by a failed circuit breaker, said PG&E spokesman Paul Doherty. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The United States has accused a Chinese-based company of acting as a front for laundering money on behalf of a sanctioned North Korean bank and has filed a complaint seeking $1.9 million from it, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.
SYDNEY, June 16 BHP's new chairman Ken MacKenzie, an avid sailor, is not afraid to rock the boat.