* Cuts were budget-driven
* New govt-owned satellites providing more imagery
* Companies aim to find other imagery customers
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 20 Top U.S.
military officials, grappling with proposed budget cuts for
commercial satellite imagery, said new government-owned
satellites, manned planes and other equipment can fill the gap.
"We believe we can manage that," said Air Force General
Robert Kehler, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, which is
responsible for U.S. operations in space and cyberspace,
referring to a decision to cut funding for orders for imagery
from GeoEye Inc and DigitalGlobe Inc.
Kehler said the decision was budget-driven, but also
reflected a sharp increase in the imagery provided by the
government's own satellites.
"A lot of that has to do with the increase in
government-provided imagery which has gone up pretty
dramatically with the recent launches," Kehler told Reuters
after a speech to industry executives at a conference hosted by
the Space Foundation.
The U.S. government has not provided any details on expected
funding levels for imagery, since both the commercial imagery
contracts and government-owned imagery satellites are part of
the Pentagon and intelligence community's classified budgets.
However, industry sources said the Obama administration
proposed cutting funding for the commercial imagery contacts to
about $250 million from $540 million as part its budget proposal
for fiscal 2013. The move is part of a broader plan to halve up
to $7.3 billion in options included in the National
Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's (NGA) separate contracts with
the firms, they noted.
The recommendation, which must still be approved by
Congress, has raised concerns among some military commanders,
who use the commercial imagery for daily military operations,
and industry executives, who note the companies raised money to
build new satellites on the basis of the expected orders.
A sharp drop in U.S. government orders also raises questions
about the long-term health of both imagery providers, for whom
the government is the biggest customer, they said.
Shares of GeoEye and DigitalGlobe have dropped sharply on
news of the proposed budget cuts, sparking speculation that one
of the firms could exit the market or be taken over by a larger
firm.
DigitalGlobe edged up 0.08 percent to close at $12.19 on the
New York Stock Exchange, far below the 52-week high of $29.38
from May. GeoEye rose 0.8 percent to $22.56 on Nasdaq, less than
half the 52-week high of $42.31 reached in July.
Greg Schulte, deputy assistant secretary of defense for
space policy, said the decision to cut the commercial imagery
funding had been difficult to make, especially given constantly
increasing demand from military commanders.
But he said the need to cut projected defense spending by
$487 billion over the next decade left officials little choice.
Asked about reported pushback against the decision by
military commanders, Schulte noted that the overall level of
imagery available to commanders would still increase given data
being supplied by new government-owned satellites.
"They're still going to get more, despite the cut in
commercial imagery," Schulte told Reuters at the conference.
DigitalGlobe Chief Executive Jeffery Tarr said his company
provided four to five times more imagery than its competitor,
and was achieving double-digit growth in non-U.S.-government
orders by aggressively going after sales to other governments
and commercial customers.
"Our view is ... that by delivering superior performance and
value, we will over time be rewarded for delivering that value,"
he told Reuters in an interview at the conference.
Tarr said his company continued to project strong growth,
despite reports of funding cuts.
Steve Wallach, senior vice president for national security
at GeoEye, said demand for digital imagery remains strong, and
the company is on track to supporting the U.S. government with
its current satellite, GeoEye-1.
The company plans to launch its next satellite, GeoEye-2,
being built by Lockheed Martin Corp, next year, he said,
noting that GeoEye had the "highest resolution and highest
accuracy commercial imagery satellites on orbit."
"Clearly the nation has to address its deficits, but it
should do so in a way that addresses the needs of the warfighter
and disaster relief workers, as well as the taxpayer," he said.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Richard Chang)