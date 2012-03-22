* General sees decision on launch buys within 6 months
* Without change, rocket cost would spike 40 pct- general
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Air Force will
shortly release the terms of its revamped multi-year approach to
procuring launch services for military and intelligence
satellites, the four-star general who runs Air Force Space
Command told reporters on Thursday.
General William Shelton told a defense writers group that
the Air Force would release a request for proposal "within just
days," and hoped to make a decision within six months on how
many launches it would buy in coming years.
Under pressure to rein in huge cost overruns on satellite
programs, the Air Force has shifted its acquisition approach to
more multiple purchases at a time, f ixed-price contracts, stable
research funding and should-cost reviews.
After moving to block buys on satellites in fiscal 2012, the
service is now focusing on cutting costs on the Evolved
Expendable Launch Vehicle program, or EELV, a joint venture of
Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp that launches
big military and intelligence satellites into space.
Boeing and Lockheed are waiting for details about the Air
Force's new acquisition approach for satellite launches.
The changes are part of a major efficiency drive under way
at the Defense Department, which must cut projected spending by
$487 billion over the next decade. The Air Force cut its
proposed military space budget by 22 percent to $8 billion for
fiscal 2013, which begins Oct. 1.
Air Force officials last month said they would ask the
Boeing-Lockheed team, known as United Launch Alliance, to submit
a detailed pricing matrix with firm, fixed-price offers for work
on 6 to 10 rockets in each of the next 3 to 5 years.
Shelton said the new approach was aimed at driving down
rising costs on the EELV rockets. He said without such action
the cost of one Atlas V rocket was expected to spike by 40
percent to over $250 million from around $180 million now.
COST GROWTH DRIVEN BY ENGINES
Shelton said the cost growth was largely driven by the
rising cost of the engines that powered the rockets,
particularly the upper stage engines built by Pratt & Whitney
Rocketdyne, a unit of United Technologies Corp.
Companies in the sector had more infrastructure than needed,
and were trying to consolidate their operations to make
production more efficient, he said.
"I'm not trying to throw Pratt & Whitney under the bus," he
said. "They're trying to consolidate their business and get down
to an efficient operation, but it just takes time."
United Technologies last week announced plans to sell the
Rocketdyne business along with two other small units to raise
about $3 billion to fund its acquisition of Goodrich Corp.
Shelton said the Air Force was also moving ahead with a
project to launch two Global Positioning System satellites on a
single rocket, a move that would halve the cost of launching the
new navigational satellites.
The Air Force is also trying to bring in new commercial
companies that would launch smaller rockets initially, but could
eventually compete for the heavy rocket launches now done only
by the Boeing-Lockheed venture.
Three or more companies, including Space Exploration
Technologies, a startup company founded by Internet entrepreneur
Elon Musk, have expressed interest in the work.
Shelton said the Air Force had mapped out a path for those
firms to become certified to carry expensive and sophisticated
national security satellites that cost about $1 billion each.
He said commercial launches would help those new entrants
become certified, but the Air Force wanted "adequate insight
into those commercial missions so that we can assure ourselves
that no corners were cut."
The Air Force is setting aside two payloads in the 2013
budget to be launched by new companies interested in the work.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)