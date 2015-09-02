By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Saudi Arabia is in advanced
discussions with the U.S. government about buying two frigates
based on a coastal warship that Lockheed Martin Corp is
building for the U.S. Navy, and could reach agreement by the end
of the year, according to sources familiar with the talks.
The frigate sale, valued at well over $1 billion, will be
the cornerstone of a long-delayed multibillion dollar
modernization of the Royal Saudi Navy's Gulf-patroling eastern
fleet of aging U.S. warships and would include smaller patrol
boats. It underscores the strong business and military ties
between the two countries, despite tensions over the U.S.-led
Iran nuclear deal.
Paperwork for the Saudi deal could be finalized by year's
end, the sources told Reuters this week. The larger
modernization effort will encompass training, infrastructure and
anti-submarine warfare equipment, and could include orders from
other countries, the sources said.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman is due to meet with U.S.
President Barack Obama in Washington this week, as Washington
and Riyadh seek to shore up relations.
The Saudi Naval Expansion Program II has been under
discussion for years, but U.S. sources say Saudi Arabia's
concerns about Iran have accelerated the effort.
"We're not seeing that any strains in the U.S.-Saudi
government to government relationship are inhibiting the
business relationships," said one source. "The Saudis remain
very interested in buying U.S. technology."
Saudi and U.S. officials are also finalizing details of a
deal worth $1.9 billion to buy 10 MH-60R helicopters, which can
be used for anti-submarine warfare and other missions. U.S.
lawmakers were notified of a deal in May.
The helicopters are built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of
United Technologies Corp and Lockheed, which is poised
to take over Sikorsky by year-end.
In June, Sikorsky said Saudi Arabia was looking at an
additional large order of Black Hawk helicopters as it moves to
double its current fleet of 80.
Saudi Arabia is also beefing up its missile and air
defenses. The Gulf country already has the Raytheon Co
Patriot missile and air defense system, and was recently cleared
to receive $5.4 billion in new PAC-3 missiles built by Lockheed.
Within a few years, Saudi Arabia is likely to buy
Lockheed's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
anti-ballistic missile system to augment the Patriot system.
Lockheed officials have said they are upbeat about the prospects
of reaching a THAAD deal, but add it may be several years off.
The fight against Islamic State militants is also boosting
Saudi demand for munitions. In July, the State Department
approved $500 million worth of munitions. for Saudi land forces,
and Saudi officials are now looking at significant orders of
Lockheed's Paveway II Plus guided bomb systems to upgrade their
existing inventory of bombs by adding laser-guidance systems.
State Department officials declined to comment on specific
arms sales, but said they were in constant touch with Saudi
officials since they are involved in the fight against Islamic
State and widening unrest in Yemen.
One of the biggest Saudi deals with a U.S.-based company in
recent years was a contract worth up to $13 billion that was
announced in February 2014 for light armored vehicles to be
built by the Canadian unit of General Dynamics Corp.
Boeing Co is building 84 F-15 fighter jets for the
Gulf nation as part of a $33.4 billion deal that includes dozens
of Sikorsky helicopters.
The first of those jets are being tested at Edwards Air
Force Base in California, said Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher.
