By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. Senate cleared the
way for a $1.15 billion sale of tanks and other military
equipment to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, defending a frequent
partner in the Middle East recently subject to harsh criticism
in Congress.
The Senate voted 71 to 27 to kill legislation that would
have stopped the sale.
The overwhelming vote stopped an effort led by Republican
Senator Rand Paul and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy to block
the deal over concerns including Saudi Arabia's role in the
18-month-long war in Yemen and worries that it might fuel an
ongoing regional arms race.
The Pentagon announced on Aug. 9 that the State Department
had approved the potential sale of more than 130 Abrams battle
tanks, 20 armored recovery vehicles and other equipment to Saudi
Arabia.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said General
Dynamics Corp would be the principal contractor for the
sale.
Paul, Murphy and other opponents of the arms deal were
sharply critical of the Riyadh government during debate before
the vote, citing Yemen, the kingdom's human rights record and
its international support for a conservative form of Islam.
"If you're serious about stopping the flow of extremist
recruiting across this globe, then you have to be serious that
the ... brand of Islam that is spread by Saudi Arabia all over
the world, is part of the problem," Murphy said.
The criticism came days before lawmakers are expected to
back another measure seen as anti-Saudi, a bill that would allow
lawsuits against the country's government by relatives of
victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.
President Barack Obama has promised to veto that bill, but
congressional leaders say there is a strong chance that
lawmakers will override the veto and let the measure become law.
Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds vote in
both the House and Senate.
In Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling
Iranian-allied Houthis, the Houthis have accused the United
States of arming and supporting the Saudis, who intervened on
the side of Yemen's exiled government.
The war has killed over 10,000 people and displaced more
than 3 million.
But backers of the deal said Saudi Arabia is an important
U.S. ally in a war-torn region, deserving of U.S. support.
"This motion comes at a singularly unfortunate time and
would serve to convince Saudi Arabia and all other observers
that the United States does not live up to its commitments,"
Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
