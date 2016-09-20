WASHINGTON, Sept 20 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he would oppose an effort in
Congress to pass a measure that seeks to block the sale of $1.15
billion in Abrams tanks and other military equipment to Saudi
Arabia.
The Republican lawmaker told reporters that Saudi Arabia had
been a good ally of the United States for many years and it was
important to maintain as good a relationship as possible with
Riyadh.
A group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers has
introduced a joint resolution seeking to block the arms deal,
saying Saudi Arabia has a poor human rights record and the
agreement would fuel an ongoing arms race in the region.
