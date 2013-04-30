* Saudi oil minister gives energy speech in Washington
* New supplies may keep Saudi output steady till 2020
* Former U.S. diplomat says relationship is "less intimate"
By Timothy Gardner and Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, April 30 The oil minister of Saudi
Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, welcomed the U.S.
energy renaissance on Tuesday but added that the boom in new
global output may hold the kingdom's production at current
levels until the next decade.
"This is good news," Ali al-Naimi said about the U.S. oil
and gas production boom at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies in Washington, in a speech billed as his
first on energy in the United States in four years.
U.S. crude output, which has jumped to the highest level in
about 20 years, will increase stability in global oil markets,
Naimi said.
The rapid rise in U.S. oil and natural gas output has led
some to believe Washington would end its reliance on Middle
Eastern crude and perhaps ultimately loosen its military
protection of the region's oil shipping lanes as well.
"This talk of ending reliance is a naive, rather simplistic
view," Naimi said, adding that talk of energy independence
"fails to recognize the interconnected nature of global energy
markets."
Even as Naimi spoke, evidence mounted that the U.S. drilling
boom may be bigger than thought. The U.S. government said
formations in the center of the country hold an estimated 7.4
billion barrels of technically recoverable oil, more than double
the previous estimate from 2008.
Despite new output from the United States, Iraq, Brazil and
elsewhere, Saudi Arabia remains the world's main source of spare
oil production capacity, of between 2.5 million and 3.5 million
barrels per day.
By contrast, extra barrels from North Dakota and Texas will
be consumed in the United States, at least until laws are
changed to allow the country's producers to export substantial
amounts of crude.
Still, Saudi Arabia would be lucky to go beyond current
production levels of about 9 million bpd by 2020, due to the new
global supplies, Naimi said. Although the kingdom could produce
15 million bpd, the need to build new wells to hike output in
coming years is not there, he said.
SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP
For decades Saudi Arabia and the United States had a special
relationship: the kingdom provided the United States oil, and
the United States provided Saudi Arabia protection against its
foes.
While the American boom is bringing about an evolution in
U.S.- Saudi energy relations, factors are also keeping them on
track, analysts said. Those include robust Asian demand for
Saudi oil and a combined goal in Washington and Riyadh of
keeping oil prices from going too high in order to control
Iran's disputed nuclear program.
Naimi said early this month in Doha that nobody should fear
new oil supplies when global demand is rising, adding that
Asia's population growth should be a driver for future oil
demand.
"The Saudis don't see the North American oil boom as a
threat, not in the context of the global oil market," said a
Washington-based energy consultant to governments and
businesses, who did not want to be named.
Regarding Iran, the United States is trying to choke funds
to Tehran's disputed nuclear program through the application of
sanctions on its oil sales. High global crude prices could hurt
that effort.
Saudi Arabia, a longtime foe of Iran, also does not want
Iran to have nuclear weapons capability and is expected to help
keep oil prices stable.
As part of the changing relationship, Saudi has been
planning to buy tens of billions of dollars worth of U.S.
military aircraft while turning to other oil customers.
"Saudi seems to be arming themselves on the assumption that
they are going to have to play a larger role in their own
defense," said Chas Freeman, who served as U.S. ambassador to
Saudi Arabia under former President George H.W. Bush.
"We are still partners, but less intimate partners than we
once were," Freeman said.
The U.S. military presence in the Persian Gulf will likely
remain, but now it's more about averting an oil price shock that
would damage the economies of U.S. allies around the world and
empower Iran.
"It's a lot more about the global economy and Iran than it
is about the Saudis per se," said David Goldwyn, who led
international energy affairs at the State Department.
