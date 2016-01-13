WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with his Saudi counterpart this week to discuss a range of issues, including Iran and the Syria crisis, the State Department said in a statement.

Kerry will travel to London from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15 to meet with Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, the department said without giving any other details about the meeting. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)