HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 6 at 7:50 p.m. EST/March 7 0050 GMT

March 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: TRAVEL BAN Trump signs a revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts. Iraq expresses "deep relief" at Trump's decision to remove it from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban.