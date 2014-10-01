(Adds Lockheed statement)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. State Department has
approved a $1.75 billion sale to Saudi Arabia to upgrade its
Patriot air defense system with PAC-3 missiles, a deal that
would benefit Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co
, the Pentagon said Wednesday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which implements
foreign arms sales, notified Congress on Wednesday about the
potential arms sale, which must still be finalized. Lawmakers
have 30 days to block the deal, although such action is rare.
DSCA said the deal would help Saudi Arabia replenish its
current Patriot missiles, which are becoming obsolete and
difficult to sustain due to age and lack of spare parts.
Lockheed, maker of the PAC-3 missiles, welcomed the
congressional notification and said it was working with both
governments as they discussed the potential sale.
If the deal is finalized, Saudi Arabia would become the
eighth country to order PAC-3 missiles, joining the United
States, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, the United Arab
Emirates, Taiwan and Kuwait.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Marguerita Choy)