WASHINGTON May 11 Saudi Arabia did not raise
any concerns about the agenda for an upcoming regional summit
hosted by President Barack Obama at Camp David before or after
the Saudi king changed plans and decided not to attend, the
White House said on Monday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States
was confident that the Saudi officials who were coming would be
able to represent their country and implement any decisions made
during the meetings.
Earnest also said Obama had not spoken to Saudi Arabia's
King Salman, but was likely to have an opportunity to do so
before the summit.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey, editing by G Crosse)