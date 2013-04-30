WASHINGTON, April 30 Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Tuesday his country will be lucky to go past current oil production of about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2020, as new petroleum production from other countries comes into the market.

"Supplies are coming from everywhere," Ali al-Naimi said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "And we are happy for that."

New supplies are coming from the United States, Iraq, the Caspian area, Brazil, and Africa, he said. Looking ahead, he said there was "no call" for Saudi Arabia to go past 11 million bpd or 11.5 bpd of oil production by 2030 or 2040. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)