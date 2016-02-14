(Updates with Hillary Clinton's remarks, paragraphs 4, 7)
By Ginger Gibson and James Oliphant
WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. Supreme Court's
future grabbed center stage in the country's presidential
campaign with the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia,
setting up an election-year battle over who should succeed him
on a nine-member bench that interprets U.S. law over such
hot-button issues as abortion, gay marriage, healthcare and
immigration.
The death of the 79-year-old conservative justice, announced
by Chief Justice John Roberts, set up a political showdown
between President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and the
Republican-controlled Senate over who will replace Scalia and
drew swift and furious comment from candidates vying to be
elected president in November.
The U.S. president has the job of nominating a successor,
and the Senate has the job of confirming. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell, whose Republicans control the Senate, issued a
statement saying the vacancy should not be filled until Obama's
successor takes office next January so that voters can have a
say in the selection.
Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton said
Republicans in the Senate and on the campaign trail who would
leave the seat vacant dishonor the U.S. Constitution. A former
U.S. senator and secretary of state, Clinton said the Senate had
a constitutional responsibility that it must not abdicate for
what she described as partisan politics.
Both political parties already had made the future of the
country's highest court a campaign issue even though it usually
fails to resonate with voters and rarely ranks as a top issue in
public opinion polls.
Debating the court allows both Democrats and Republicans to
argue policy planks that are central to their message.
At campaign rallies, Clinton often speaks about court
decisions of recent years, such as the one legalizing gay
marriage, and how a Republican president might name justices who
could undo that decision. Despite views she said differed with
her own, Clinton praised Scalia on Saturday as a dedicated
public servant who brought energy and passion to the bench.
Her Democratic rival, Bernie Sanders, often rails against
the court's 2010 Citizens United decision, which legalized
unlimited campaign spending by individuals and corporations.
Democrats would likely be pleased to see Obama name a
replacement, which would tip the balance of the nine-member
court in favor of liberals after several years favoring
conservatives by a 5-4 majority.
Despite the court's conservative credentials, Republicans
have been highly critical, telling voters that a Republican
president is needed to name jurists who will overturn such
decisions as Roe vs Wade in 1973 legalizing abortion and one in
2015 legalizing same-sex marriage along with two decisions
upholding aspects of Obama's 2010 signature healthcare law.
Some of the Republican White House hopefuls were quick to
say Obama should not appoint Scalia's successor.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas praised Scalia as a "stalwart
defender of the Constitution."
"Justice Scalia was an American hero," Cruz wrote on the
social media website Twitter. "We owe it to him, & the Nation,
for the Senate to ensure that the next President names his
replacement."
Florida Senator Marco Rubio echoed Cruz.
"The next president must nominate a justice who will
continue Justice Scalia's unwavering belief in the founding
principles that we hold dear," Rubio said in a statement.
(Editing by Howard Goller)