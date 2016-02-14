(Repeats without changes for wider distribution)
By James Oliphant and Ginger Gibson
WASHINGTON Feb 14 The sudden and shocking death
of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia opened a new and
incendiary front in the already red-hot 2016 presidential race,
one that promises to divide Democrats and Republicans and,
perhaps, Republicans from themselves.
The vacancy on the court, which is now evenly split 4-4
between its conservative and liberal wings, had Republicans
calling on President Barack Obama to refrain from choosing a
successor to the right-leaning Scalia while Democrats urged
Obama to do as the U.S. Constitution requires and put forward a
candidate to face confirmation in an albeit hostile Senate.
The prospect of such a battle drew swift and furious comment
from candidates vying to be elected president in November.
Facing off in a debate only hours after the 79-year-old
Scalia's death was announced, some Republican presidential
candidates seized the moment to caution voters that their
party's front-runner, billionaire businessman Donald Trump,
could not be trusted to nominate a stalwart conservative.
"If Donald Trump is president, he will appoint liberals,"
charged U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas during the debate in
South Carolina, which holds a Republican nominating contest
next Saturday.
"Two branches of government hang in the balance, not just
the presidency, but the Supreme Court," Cruz said. "If we get
this wrong, if we nominate the wrong candidate, the Second
Amendment, life, marriage, religious liberty, every one of those
hangs in the balance."
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also took a shot at
Trump. "Donald Trump is not a conservative, so I don't trust him
to pick a judge," Graham said before the debate. A real estate
mogul, Trump has supported Democratic politicians in the past.
Trump, who also has taken several positions at odds with
Republican orthodoxy, joined other candidates at the debate in
insisting that Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican majority
leader in the Senate, stand by his promise to block any Obama
high court choice.
"It's up to Mitch McConnell and everyone else to stop it,"
Trump, a former reality TV show host, said. "It's called delay,
delay, delay."
Under the U.S. system, the president nominates justices for
the nine-member court and the Senate confirms them. The last
justice to be approved by the Senate of the opposite party
during an election year was Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1988.
Obama has already indicated that he intends to send a choice
to the Senate in coming weeks, meaning that the nominee will be
heavily scrutinized by presidential candidates in both parties -
and more than likely be opposed by the majority of Republicans.
"The court may genuinely be a major issue this year," said
David Axelrod, a former top political adviser to Obama. "It will
be a hell of a fight."
SOCIAL ISSUES ON DOCKET
Criticism of the court, which in recent years has upheld
Obama's sweeping healthcare plan and legalized same-sex
marriage, has already been a thread running through several
Republican candidates' campaigns.
The conservative majority on the court had appeared poised
to invalidate Obama's immigration and climate-change policies.
The loss of Scalia, considered to be a lodestar of conservative
legal thought, and the potential swing of the court to the left,
ensures that whatever drama plays out in the Senate this year
will be mirrored on the campaign trail.
"There is no more clarifying debate in politics these days
than when it comes to Supreme Court nominees," said Jim Manley,
a Democratic strategist and former aide to Senator Harry Reid of
Nevada. "This now is for all the marbles."
Reid was majority leader of the Senate when it confirmed
previous Obama court nominees Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
Manley called McConnell's threat not to allow a vote on a
potential Scalia replacement "completely beyond the pale."
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton seemed inclined to make
McConnell's threat a campaign issue.
"The Republicans in the Senate and on the campaign trail who
are calling for Justice Scalia's seat to remain vacant dishonor
our Constitution," Clinton said in a statement.
Axelrod said that the issue could help Clinton, locked in a
tight race with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
"I think it will make electability and experience in this
realm more important," he said.
OBAMA'S OPTIONS
Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California,
Irvine, and a longtime observer of the Supreme Court nomination
process, said Obama likely has two options.
"He could nominate a more liberal candidate who would have
no real chance of getting through a Republican Senate - in which
case this would become a salient political issue in 2016," Hasen
said. Or he could nominate a more moderate candidate who might
gain enough Republican support to gain approval, he said.
There are risks to both approaches: A Republican obstruction
of a liberal nominee would animate the Democratic Party's
progressive base in an election year but would leave the court
without a potentially tie-breaking vote for perhaps a year.
That same Democratic base might view a moderate nominee as a
betrayal, while conservative Republican voters likely would
frown on any senator who voted to approve an Obama choice.
Manley said that McConnell has already shown that he is
unwilling to support any choice made by Obama and that the White
House must act aggressively. "The president should go forward
and nominate the most liberal candidate possible," he said.
Given the need to fire up its most passionate voters, that
might just be exactly what Republican candidates want as well.
(Writing by James Oliphant; Reporting by Ginger Gibson and
James Oliphant; Additional reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff
Mason; Editing by Howard Goller)