By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C., March 19 South Carolina's
Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved a bill
on Wednesday that would ban most abortions after 20 weeks of
pregnancy, moving the state closer to becoming the latest to
limit access to the procedure.
State representatives voted 84 to 29 to approve the
legislation known as the "Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection
Act" that would ban doctors from performing abortions at the
midpoint of a full-term pregnancy unless the woman's life was at
risk.
The bill now moves to the Senate, where if approved and then
signed by Republican Governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina would
become the 13th state to enact the ban, according to the
Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit sexual health research
organization.
Similar measures and legislation are also pending in West
Virginia and Mississippi.
Under the bill, doctors in South Carolina would be required
to determine the age of the fetus and include on abortion
reports to the state health department whether an ultrasound
test was used to determine the age.
Doctors performing an abortion of a fetus at 20 weeks or
less would also be required to try to deliver it alive.
Physicians who do not abide by the law would face civil
charges of "unprofessional conduct" and penalties up to $10,000
and three years in prison, according to the bill.
Lawmakers backing the bill assert a fetus can feel pain by
20 weeks of gestation and that the state has a duty to protect
the unborn child.
"We had over 60 studies introduced to us in committee that
(showed) they do feel pain. And the state has a right to step in
and protect that child," said Representative Wendy Nanney.
Democratic Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter criticized the
measure during Wednesday's debate.
"I find it ironic that in the middle of Women's History
Month we are debating a bill that will severely limit a woman's
right to make decisions that are rightly between her and her
family and her physician," she said.
Cobb-Hunter argued the state's decision not to expand
Medicaid health programs would make healthcare less available
for potential families.
"We want to bring them to term but what about the price tag
of healthcare and cost for these babies who are born against the
will of their parents?" she said.
"(Republicans) plead passionately for life for those fetuses
who are yet to be born. When that fetus becomes a child and is
delivered, that compassion does not seem to have the same level
of interest."
