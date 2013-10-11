(Adds dateline and byline, comments paragraphs 5 and 15-16)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER Oct 10 Astronaut Scott Carpenter, who in
1962 became the fourth American in space and the second to orbit
the Earth, died on Thursday in Colorado at age 88 of
complications from a stroke, his wife Patty Carpenter said.
Carpenter, who lost radio contact with NASA controllers
during his pioneering space flight and was found in the ocean
250 miles from the targeted splashdown site, went on to explore
the ocean floor in later years. His wife said he died in a
Denver hospice.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration chose
Carpenter and six other pilots to be astronauts in 1959 for the
Mercury space program as the United States entered its space
race with the Soviet Union. The only surviving member of that
Mercury 7 team is John Glenn, 92, now a retired U.S. Senator
from Ohio. In 1962, Glenn became the first American to orbit the
earth, and Carpenter was his backup on that mission.
Later that year, Carpenter made his only spaceflight, taking
the Aurora 7 spacecraft on three laps around Earth on May 24, a
few weeks after his 37th birthday. The flight of less than five
hours made him the second American to orbit Earth, and the
experience stayed with him until the end of his life.
"I still remember what a thrill it was being up there - I
liked the feeling of weightlessness, and the view I had of
Earth," Carpenter told the University of Colorado's alumni
magazine last year.
The other Mercury astronauts had piloted fighter jets during
the Korean War, but Carpenter mostly flew surveillance in
multi-engine propeller planes.
"Scott was the only one with a touch of the poet about him
in the sense that the idea of going into space stirred his
imagination," Tom Wolfe wrote in "The Right Stuff," his
best-selling book about the first astronauts.
A former gymnast known among colleagues for his fitness,
Carpenter trained as Glenn's backup for NASA's first orbital
flight. When Glenn blasted off on the Friendship 7 mission on
Feb. 20, 1962, Carpenter sent him off with a simple yet poignant
radio transmission: "Godspeed, John Glenn."
Despite his fame as an astronaut, Carpenter spent
considerably more time on the ocean floor than he did in outer
space. In 1965, the astronaut became an aquanaut as part of the
Navy's SEALAB II project, spending 30 days living and working at
a depth of 204 feet (62 meters) off the California coast.
Born in Boulder, Colorado, he split his time between Vail,
Colorado, and West Palm Beach, Florida, Patty Carpenter said.
His given name was Malcolm Scott Carpenter but he used Scott as
a first name.
DRAMATIC RE-ENTRY
Carpenter's space flight ran into problems upon re-entry to
Earth's atmosphere, raising questions about whether he would
make it back alive. His spacecraft had used too much fuel after
he forgot to shut off one of the fuel systems.
After Carpenter fired the retrorockets to power his return,
NASA controllers lost radio contact and feared a tragedy.
Aerial search teams eventually spotted Carpenter and the
bobbing Mercury capsule - doing fine despite having ended up
about 250 miles (400 km) off the splashdown target in the
Atlantic.
When President John F. Kennedy called to congratulate him,
Carpenter offered his "apologies for not having aimed a little
better on re-entry."
Suzanne Schirra, daughter of fellow Mercury astronaut Wally
Schirra, who died in 2007, paid tribute on Thursday to the
qualities shared by Carpenter and his colleagues on the program.
"I've never met anyone who came close to having the strength
of character, devotion to country, zest for adventure or joy for
life than those seven men," she said.
Carpenter became the first American to eat solid food in
space, a breakthrough since scientists were not sure how the
digestive process would work in zero gravity. He dined on
chocolate, figs, dates and cereal that had been compressed into
cubes. He told mission control it tasted fine but left crumbs
floating throughout his space capsule.
Since so little was known about spaceflight at the time,
Carpenter's mission included relatively simple jobs such as
releasing signal balloons, photographing clouds and observing
flares fired from Earth.
He discovered that what Glenn had described as looking like
"fireflies" around the capsule actually were illuminated ice
particles formed by water vapor being vented into space.
"The most important driver in everything we did then was
curiosity," Carpenter told the Orange County Register in 2009.
"It's revelatory. Addictive. Beautiful beyond description. To
have been in space is very satisfying of one's curiosity. It's
instructive. It's marvelous."
LIFE UNDER THE SEA
The sea also piqued Carpenter's curiosity. He was an
experienced diver and during his time in SEALAB, part of the
Navy's underwater habitat program, he helped test tools, salvage
methods and use of a dolphin to transport supplies from the
surface to the lab.
"The sea is a more hostile environment than space,"
Carpenter told Time magazine after his SEALAB experience.
Carpenter badly injured his left arm in a 1964 motorcycle
accident, leaving the limb with limited range, which ruled him
out of future spaceflights.
He returned to NASA two years after his SEALAB mission and
helped design the Apollo program's lunar module that landed on
the moon in 1969. He retired from NASA in 1967 and left the Navy
in 1969.
Carpenter's love of the ocean led to work with renowned
French oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, whom Carpenter considered
a hero. He also wrote two novels described as "underwater
techno-thrillers."
Carpenter was married four times and had seven children,
according to "For Spacious Skies," the autobiography he wrote
with his daughter, Kris Stoever.
(Reporting by Bill Trott; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing
by Cynthia Johnston, David Gregorio and Jackie Frank)