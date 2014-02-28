OLYMPIA, Wash. Feb 28 Nearly 25 years after the
Exxon Valdez oil spill off the southern coast of Alaska, sea
otters in the most affected parts of Prince William Sound have
recovered to their pre-spill numbers, a federal report released
on Friday showed.
Several thousand sea otters died in the aftermath of the oil
tanker running aground on Bligh Reef and leaking 42 million
liters of crude oil into the sound in March 1989, according to
the U.S. Geological Survey, which issued the report.
The report's findings underscore the lengthy recovery times
for many species affected by oil spills, U.S. Geological Survey
research biologist Brenda Ballachey said in a statement.
"Although recovery timelines varied widely among species,
our work shows that recovery of species vulnerable to long-term
effects of oil spills can take decades," said Ballachey, the
study's lead author.
Scientists assessed the otters' recovery by using aerial
surveys, measuring oil exposure as indicated through gene
expression and by evaluating the animals after death.
After the spill, middle-aged otters died at a
higher-than-normal rate - a trend that has since reverted to the
pre-spill pattern of most otters dying either very old or very
young, the study found.
The slow pace of recovery for the otters was likely due to
their ongoing exposure to oil, the study found.
Sea otters were among more than 20 near-shore animal species
damaged by the spill, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and
Ken Wills)