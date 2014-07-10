July 10 Coastal flooding along the densely
populated Eastern Seaboard of the United States has surged in
recent years, a Reuters analysis has found.
During the past four decades, the number of days a year that
tidal waters reached or exceeded National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration flood thresholds more than tripled in
many places, the analysis found. At flood threshold, water can
begin to pool on streets. As it rises farther, it can close
roads, damage property and overwhelm drainage systems.
Since 2001, water has reached flood levels an average of 20
days or more a year in Annapolis, Maryland; Wilmington, North
Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Sandy
Hook, New Jersey; and Charleston, South Carolina. Before 1971,
none of those locations averaged more than five days a year.
Annapolis had the highest average number of days a year above
flood thresholds since 2001, at 34.
The analysis was undertaken as part of a broader examination
of rising sea levels Reuters plans to publish later this year.
As many Americans question the causes and even the reality
of climate change, increased flooding is already posing a major
challenge for local governments in much of the United States.
"Chronic flooding is a problem our coastal managers are
dealing with every day," said Mary Munson, executive director of
the Coastal States Organization, a Washington nonprofit
representing 35 states and territories. "Flooding causes the
quality of life in these communities to decrease along with the
property values, while the flood insurance rates go up."
In Charleston, for example, a six-lane thoroughfare
regularly becomes impassable when high tides block rainwater
from emptying into the Atlantic Ocean, restricting access for
half of the city to three hospitals, four schools and police
headquarters. The city, which has more than 120,000 residents,
has $200 million in flood-control projects underway.
Laura Cabiness, director of public service for Charleston,
said street flooding has always been a problem in the low-lying
city. But more recently, she said, "it's deeper than usual and
higher than usual, and the tide has remained higher longer."
For its analysis, Reuters collected more than 25 million
hourly tide-gauge readings from nearly 70 sites on the Atlantic,
Gulf and Pacific coasts and compared them to NOAA flood
thresholds.
Reuters then narrowed the analysis to include only the 25
gauges with data spanning at least 50 years. Nineteen gauges
were on the Eastern Seaboard, three on the West Coast, and three
on the Gulf Coast. Comparing the years prior to 1971 to the
years since 2001, the average number of days a year that
readings exceeded flood thresholds had increased at all gauges
except two: those in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Woods Hole,
Massachusetts.
The trend roughly tracks the global rise in sea levels. The
oceans have risen an average of 8 inches in the past century,
according to the 2014 National Climate Assessment. Levels have
increased as much as twice that in areas of the Atlantic and
Gulf coasts where the ground is sinking because of subsidence -
a process whereby natural geological forces or the extraction of
underground water, oil or gas cause the ground to sink.
The most dramatic increases in annual flood-level days
occurred at 10 gauges from New York City to the Georgia-South
Carolina border, a stretch of coast where subsidence accounts
for as much as half the rise in sea level in some locations,
according to U.S. Geological Survey studies.
Charles Chesnutt, a coastal engineer with the Institute for
Water Resources, a policy and planning arm of the U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers, said the evidence "is very compelling and
suggests we ought to be looking more seriously at the problems
that are coming at us now." The Corps of Engineers is the lead
federal agency on coastal flood control projects.
The Reuters findings are supported by a pair of
soon-to-be-published studies from scientists at NOAA and Old
Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. Reuters adapted its
methodologies from those scientists and sought their input.
Old Dominion University researchers Tal Ezer and Larry
Atkinson found in their study that the U.S. East Coast is "a
hotspot of accelerated flooding," and that flooding outside of
storm events has increased in frequency and duration.
They found that changes in the Gulf Stream may be
contributing to increased flooding from rising sea levels. The
current off the Atlantic Coast pulls water away from the shore
as it flows northeastward from Cape Hatteras. The researchers
said that as the climate has warmed, the current has weakened,
so it's not pulling as much water away.
The NOAA study examines flooding at 45 tide stations around
the United States. It is expected to be released this summer.
Flood thresholds are indicators, not confirmation, of
flooding, but scientists say the tide gauge readings are a
reliable measure of increased flooding.
When seas hit the flood threshold in Annapolis, the
306-year-old city that is home to the U.S. Naval Academy,
forecasters expect water to start ponding in the historic city
dock area. A few inches more, and water begins reaching
backyards and the tops of storm drains in some areas.
During high tides on April 30 and May 1, and again on May
16, more than six inches of water swamped restaurants and shops
in historic buildings along the city dock. Makeshift flood walls
of boards and garbage cans blocked doorways. People removed
their shoes and rolled up their pants to wade to work.
