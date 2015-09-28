Sept 27 The death toll in the recent collision of an amphibious tour vehicle and a bus in Seattle has risen to five from four, a hospital official said on Sunday.

A 20-year-old woman injured in the Sept. 24 crash died on Sunday, said a spokeswoman for the Harborview Medical Center. She was an international student attending North Seattle College, the spokeswoman said.

The deadly collision on Thursday on Seattle's busy Aurora Bridge also sent about 50 people to area hospitals, officials said. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Nick Zieminski)