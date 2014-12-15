(Adds that no explosives found)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE Dec 15 Seattle police searched for
explosives at Amazon.com's headquarters after a
threatening letter was found at a company building just north of
the city's downtown district, but found nothing, authorities
said on Monday.
Amazon building security contacted Seattle police at 10:30
a.m. local time (1830 GMT) after staff found a note inside a
bathroom at one of the buildings that make up Amazon's sprawling
headquarters, police said, without disclosing the contents of
the note.
A few hours later, police said officers "have not found any
indications the threat was credible," but were investigating who
left the note.
The exact building was not identified, but police said it
was on the 400 block of Terry Avenue North, where the most
prominent Amazon buildings are located.
Police said some employees were evacuated while arson and
bomb squad teams, along with explosive detection dog teams,
searched the area.
Amazon did not return calls seeking comment.
According to Seattle tech news site GeekWire, Amazon's Day 1
South building was closed because of the threat and some
employees had returned home to work, citing sources close to the
situation.
Day 1 South is at the center of Amazon's headquarters in the
South Lake Union neighborhood. The online retailer and cloud
computing company is the biggest employer in the area, with
thousands of staff in several buildings.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter
Cooney)