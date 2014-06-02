SEATTLE, June 2 The Seattle city council voted unanimously on Monday to approve a hike in the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour, to be phased in over the next seven years.

Under the terms of the plan, businesses with fewer than 500 workers must raise wages to a minimum of $15 per hour over the next seven years. Larger businesses or franchises must meet that level within three years, or four if they provide health insurance. (Reporting by Jimmy Lovaas; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney)