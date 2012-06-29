By Laura L. Myers
| SEATTLE, June 29
SEATTLE, June 29 Seattle's newest tourist
landmark, a 175-foot-tall (53-meter-tall) Ferris wheel, will
begin rolling on Friday as the tallest continuously operating
wheel attraction in the United States, a theme park analyst
said.
The towering, white "Great Wheel" features 42 enclosed
gondolas capable of carrying up to 252 passengers. The wheel
cost $20 million and was constructed as part of a private-sector
initiative to revitalize Seattle's waterfront.
While the 212-foot-tall (66-meter-tall) Texas Star ranks as
the tallest wheel in the United States, it only operates during
the annual State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
Seattle's new wheel "is like a baby London Eye," said
32-year-old co-owner Kyle Griffith, referring to London's famed
443-foot-high (135-meter-high) wheel along the Thames River.
The London Eye is Europe's tallest Ferris wheel. The tallest
in the world, Singapore's 541-foot (165-meter) Singapore Flyer,
is more than twice as high as Seattle's newest attraction.
The Great Wheel was designed to draw visitors to the Pacific
Northwest city's gritty waterfront, often framed by fog and
drizzle, amid worries that a traffic-clogging construction
project underway nearby would keep tourists away.
That project, a $3.1 billion, 1.7-mile (2.7-km) deep-bore
tunnel, is being built to replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct, an
elevated 1950s-era north-south artery. The new tunnel is
scheduled to open between late 2015 and early 2016.
"Our whole idea was to create an attraction that was a neat
thing to make people want to come down to the waterfront," said
Griffith, vice president of Great Western Pacific Inc.
The wheel will open to the public after an afternoon
ceremony.
'ICON DU JOUR'
Seattle's wheel weighs more than 280,000 pounds (127
tonnes)and extends 40 feet (12 meters) over Puget Sound's
Elliott Bay at Pier 57.
The pier has a storied history. A Japanese freighter docked
at the location in 1896, opening trade between Seattle and Asia.
A year later, the steamship Portland arrived, bearing a "ton
of gold" from northwest Canada's Klondike, thus launching an
Alaska Gold Rush, as Pier 57 lore would have it.
Each enclosed gondola on the wheel is heated and
air-conditioned and seats six passengers for the 12-minute,
three-spin ride.
One car features a glass floor and red leather seats, and
will host special occasion dinners and cocktails, Griffith said.
Tourism officials hope the Great Wheel will lure some of
Seattle's 9.9 million annual overnight visitors to its central
waterfront, a 1.5-mile (2.4-km) walk from the Space Needle, the
city's most famous attraction.
Globally, high-tech wheels rides are undergoing a resurgence
after being out of vogue for 30 years, analyst Dennis Speigel,
president of Ohio-based International Theme Park Services Inc.
told Reuters.
"Wheels are now the 'icon du jour,'" Speigel said.
On Staten Island, New York, plans are in the works for a
600-foot-tall (183-meter-tall) "observation wheel" to become the
world's tallest.
Two new wheels also are under discussion in Las Vegas,
Speigel said. Developers broke ground on one, a 500-foot-tall
(152-meter-tall) wheel in March 2011 across from the Mandalay
Bay resort and casino.
Another opened in South Carolina's Myrtle Beach last year.
"Overseas, they're all getting taller and taller. In the
next 10 years we'll see a 1,000-foot-high (300-meter-high)
wheel," Speigel said.
(Editing by Mary Slosson; Editing by Philip Barbara)