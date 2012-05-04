* Third suicide by former NFL player since Feb 2011
* Head injuries to U.S. football players scrutinized
* Suits say league conceals sports' link to brain injury
* League has stiffened rules to protect against injuries
(Adds comments from Seau's pastor, former players, sports
agent, researchers)
By Joseph Schuman
OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 3 Football great Junior
Seau's family is considering having his brain studied for
evidence of football-related injuries after the retired
linebacker killed himself at his California beach front home,
the family's pastor said on Thursday.
Seau, a 12-time Pro Bowl (all-star game) selection who
played for 20 years in the National Football League, was found
unconscious at his home by his girlfriend on Wednesday with a
gunshot wound to the chest and a revolver nearby, police said.
An autopsy conducted by the San Diego Medical Examiner's
Office confirmed Seau killed himself. But the coroner's office
was awaiting family permission for outside researchers to
examine the brain of the longtime San Diego Chargers star for
damage from repeated head injuries.
Seau's death at age 43 comes at a time of heightened
scrutiny of the effects of repeated blows to the head in
football, and the potential for such injuries to contribute to
depression and long-term health problems in players.
The Seau family's pastor, Shawn Mitchell, a former chaplain
for the Chargers, said Seau likely suffered concussions during
his long football career.
"He would go in head-first," Mitchell said of Seau, who
lived in Oceanside, just north of San Diego.
After meeting with Seau's family, Mitchell told Reuters in a
phone interview family members were "considering" having his
brain studied for evidence of injuries.
The pastor made his comment in response to a question about
the possibility of sending the brain to Boston University, which
has a high-profile center that conducts research on the
long-term effects of repetitive brain trauma. The center has
examined the brains of other former NFL players.
Robert Boland, associate professor of sports management at
New York University, said the fact that Seau was found to have
shot himself in the chest may be significant, given that retired
football player Dave Duerson did the same thing last year, and
left a note asking that his brain be studied.
"I think that was a lot of people's first thought, and it
was mine," Boland said. "My sense would be that because Duerson
did that as well, it preserved their brains for study."
Experts said a standard autopsy would not reveal evidence of
permanent brain injuries from concussions, and the San Diego
medical examiner's office said it did not conduct such studies.
Seau was not widely known to have suffered from concussions,
but experts said he probably did. "It'd be hard to believe a
linebacker would escape concussions," Boland said.
The brain damage caused by concussions has the formal name
"chronic traumatic encephalitis." It is known outside the
doctor's office as boxer's dementia.
SUING THE LEAGUE
Over 1,500 former football players have sued the NFL over
head injuries. On Thursday, 100 other retired players filed a
lawsuit against the league on the same grounds in federal court
in Atlanta.
The league disputes the claims in the suits, which accuse it
of concealing links between football and brain injuries.
"Any allegation that the NFL intentionally sought to mislead
players has no merit," league spokesman Greg Aiello said in a
statement. "It stands in contrast to the league's actions to
better protect players and advance the science and medical
understanding of the management and treatment of concussions."
The league has focused in recent seasons on health and
safety issues. It has cracked down on hits to the head, and
stiffened rules that bar players from using their helmets as a
weapon through head-first contact, which is subject to fines and
suspension for repeat offenders.
Seau's death was at least the third suicide by a former NFL
player since February 2011. That is when Duerson, the former
Chicago Bears defensive back, killed himself and left a note
asking for a posthumous brain examination.
Less than a month ago, former Atlanta Falcons safety Ray
Easterling shot himself to death at age 62.
Easterling, a plaintiff in one of the suits against the NFL,
had been diagnosed with dementia, and his wife said after his
death she wanted the league to "take responsibility."
An account in the New York Times posted online on Thursday
said that in recent years Easterling would get lost jogging and
blurt out offensive remarks. "I didn't feel like I was with the
person that I married," his wife Mary Ann told the paper.
Ray Ellis, 53, a former player with the Philadelphia Eagles
and Cleveland Browns, told Reuters he believed Seau's death
would contribute to a sense of urgency regarding players and
brain injuries. "There needs to be research done," he said.
Neurologists are mystified as to why a mechanical injury
like a concussion, in which the brain is slammed around against
the skull, should cause the biochemical change that has been
observed in research. Studies conducted to date have shown that
repeated concussions can alter the brain's receptors.
"One result can be post-traumatic depression," said David
Hovda, professor of neurosurgery and director of the Brain
Injury Research Center at the University of California, Los
Angeles.
Seau, who played for the Miami Dolphins and New England
Patriots after leaving the Chargers, retired after the 2009
season.
Seau's family plans a memorial service at a church in
Oceanside on May 11, Mitchell said. That will be followed the
next day by a ceremony at Oceanside High School, where Seau
attended classes and played football.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Begley, Dan Trotta and Steve
Ginsburg: Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Todd Eastham)