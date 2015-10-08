Oct 8 The California Coastal Commission was set
on Thursday to vote on a proposal by SeaWorld San Diego to build
larger tanks for its killer whales in a plan that has drawn
opposition from tens of thousands of people who want to see the
orcas released instead.
The proposal has generated record public interest, so much
so that the agency will host the vote meeting in the massive
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, just south of Los
Angeles, to accommodate all those wanting to attend.
At least several hundred opponents and supporters of the
proposal are expected to show up.
Experts with the California Coastal Commission issued a
report last month in favor of allowing SeaWorld to go
ahead with its so-called Blue World Project on several
conditions.
Those include one provision limiting SeaWorld on how it
could expand its population of 11 killer whales at the San Diego
theme park and requiring it to protect the sea mammals from
noise during construction.
SeaWorld has drawn up plans for two orca pools, one
containing 5.2 million gallons (19.7 million liters) of water
and another with 450,000 gallons (1.7 million liters). It would
represent an increase in volume of nearly 3.8 million gallons
(14.4 million liters), officials said.
As of last month the commission had received more than
120,000 emails from people about the project, most coming from
people opposing it, said commission spokeswoman Noaki Schwartz.
A typical email of opposition the commission received said
the orcas should be freed from captivity and placed in seaside
sanctuaries.
Tens of thousands of letters and post cards were also sent
to the commission, and most of those were in support of the
plan, she said.
The volume of communication the California Coastal
Commission has received on the proposal represents a record for
the agency, Schwartz said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler)