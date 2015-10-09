(Recasts with details from the vote)
By Phoenix Tso
LONG BEACH, Calif. Oct 8 Californian
authorities on Thursday agreed to allow SeaWorld San Diego to
expand its orca habitat on the condition that it ceases its
captive breeding program, despite calls for the whales to be
released from captivity.
The California Coastal Commission voted unanimously to give
SeaWorld San Diego a permit to build two new orca pools, giving
the mammals greater room to swim while enhancing viewing and
research.
About 650 people both for and against the new permits
attended the vote, which was held at a convention center in Long
Beach to accommodate the public interest.
The commission's approval came with the condition that
SeaWorld not engage in any more captive breeding, whether
through natural means or artificial insemination, a restriction
SeaWorld called disappointing.
"Breeding is a natural, fundamental and important part of an
animal's life and depriving a social animal of the right to
reproduce is inhumane," the theme park said in a statement after
the vote.
The company added it would "carefully review and consider
our options."
SeaWorld has faced heated criticism and declining business
since the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" presented a dim view of
how the company treated orcas.
As of last month the commission had received more than
120,000 emails from people about the project, most coming from
people opposing it, commission spokeswoman Noaki Schwartz said.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)
hailed the ruling as a step toward ending orca captivity in
California.
"The California Coastal Commission did right by orcas in
requiring, as a condition of approval for the Blue World
Project, that SeaWorld stop breeding them, which will ultimately
end captivity for long-suffering orcas in California," PETA
Foundation Director of Animal Law Jared Goodman said in a
statement.
