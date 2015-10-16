Oct 15 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said
on Thursday that it will take legal action against the
California Coastal Commission after it imposed a ban on killer
whale breeding at SeaWorld San Diego.
"By imposing broad new jurisdiction over all future SeaWorld
marine animal projects, as well as aquarium projects elsewhere
in the state, the commission has overstepped both federal and
California law," said Joel Manby, President and Chief Executive
Officer of SeaWorld.
The California Coastal Commission declined to comment.
The move follows an approval by the Californian authorities
to expand SeaWorld San Diego's orca habitat on the condition
that the company ceases its captive breeding
program.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)
hailed the ruling as a step toward ending orca captivity in
California.
The Orlando, Florida-based company has faced heated
criticism and declining business since the 2013 documentary
"Blackfish" presented a dim view of how the company treated
orcas.
