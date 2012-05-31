* Ruling proposes barriers between trainers, whales

* Judge reduces SeaWorld's fines

By Marty Graham and Barbara Liston

May 31 A U.S. judge ordered SeaWorld to protect its trainers from killer whales during performances to avert future tragedies following the death of a Florida trainer in 2010.

The ruling came in a fight over safety violations cited by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) against SeaWorld in the death of Dawn Brancheau, who was killed in front of horrified spectators at a SeaWorld show in Orlando when a 29-year-old male killer whale named Tilikum dragged her underwater.

Administrative Law Judge Ken Welsch upheld federal safety violations against the theme park company for exposing employees to serious injury or death, saying measures such as physical barriers between whale and trainer, or oxygen tanks for the humans, were feasible solutions.

Welsch reduced the fines SeaWorld must pay to $12,000 from $75,000. SeaWorld Orlando was fined $5,000 for inadequate stair railings and $7,000 for not protecting trainers from the killer whale during performances.

SeaWorld, which is owned by the private equity firm Blackstone Group and also has parks in San Diego and San Antonio, can propose alternate solutions but the ruling could put an end to the spectacle of a human trainer riding the back of an orca, as killer whales are also known.

In a ruling sent to the parties on Wednesday and due to take effect on June 11, Welsch said it was technically and economically feasible to enact the safety measures proposed by OSHA.

Brancheau, 40, was one of three trainers working with Tilikum in a show called "Dine with Shamu." She had been lying on the deck next to the pool when the orca grabbed her by her ponytail and pulled her into the water.

Other trainers were unable to get Tilikum under control and it took them 45 minutes to recover Brancheau's body.

In 1991 a trainer was killed when she fell into a pool shared by Tilikum and two other orcas in a theme park in British Columbia. In 1999 a visitor who stayed at the Orlando SeaWorld after hours was found drowned and draped across Tilikum's back.

Welsch disagreed with SeaWorld's arguments that the danger to trainers was not a recognizable hazard, pointing to more than 100 reports of trainer incidents with misbehaving orca, including three deaths since 1991.

"If Tilikum's killing of Dawn Brancheau was not an aggressive act, perhaps classification of the killer whale's behavior is irrelevant," Welsch said in a footnote.

"It is not whales playing, or an accident, it is a large carnivorous predator undertaking what thousands of generations of natural selection prepared it for," Welsch wrote.

Tilikum was a particularly difficult animal and had its own section in the trainers' manual.

"If you found yourself in the pool with Tilikum you might not survive," one trainer testified, according to the ruling.

SeaWorld fought the federal workplace safety organization's recommendation that orca and trainers be physically separated during performances. SeaWorld trainers have not performed in the water with whales since Brancheau's death in 2010. But Welsch noted that 2011 had been the theme parks' most profitable year, despite a ban on trainers swimming with orcas.

SeaWorld said in a statement that Welsch "unequivocally stated that SeaWorld is a 'safety-conscious employer' with a 'highly detailed and thorough' safety training program."

"We have maintained all along that the allegations of 'willful' were meritless and are vindicated that the judge agreed," said Jim Atchison, president and chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

David Michaels, the assistant secretary of labor for OSHA, called the ruling a victory for SeaWorld employees because SeaWorld must comply with the safety rules. (Editing by Daniel Trotta and Bill Trott)