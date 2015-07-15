By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO, July 14
SAN DIEGO, July 14 An animal rights group said
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, known for its dolphin and
killer whale performances, sent an employee on secret missions
to infiltrate events organized by the group in an attempt to
undermine its work.
For years, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
(PETA) has campaigned against SeaWorld over its treatment of
killer whales. In 2011, the group sued the company for violating
the civil rights of a captive orca. The suit was dismissed.
Since then, PETA has repeatedly called on SeaWorld to send its
captive orcas to seaside sanctuaries.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Norfolk, Virginia-based
animal rights group said SeaWorld had become "so upset" that it
deployed one of its human relations employees to masquerade as
an activist, sending him on undercover missions at protests and
organizational meetings in California.
"But, most insidiously, he has repeatedly tried to incite
people who object to SeaWorld to act illegally, stating that
it's time to 'get a little aggressive,'" PETA said.
In a written statement in response to PETA's allegations,
SeaWorld said it was "focused on the safety of our team members,
guests and animals, and beyond that we do not comment on our
security operations."
SeaWorld has been under growing scrutiny over its killer
whale shows, in which the massive marine animals perform tricks
and stunts.
In 2013, the company's stock fell 50 percent after the
release of the movie "Blackfish," a documentary about a SeaWorld
orca and the trainer it killed. SeaWorld was subsequently sued
by shareholders and its CEO resigned.
(Editing by Victoria Cavaliere and Ryan Woo)