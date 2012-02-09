* PETA sought protection for whales under 13th Amendment
* Amendment ending slavery refers only to persons' - judge
By Alex Dobuzinskis
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday threw
out an animal rights group's lawsuit accusing SeaWorld of
enslaving captive killer whales, ruling that orcas had no
standing to seek the same constitutional rights as people.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, had
accused the chain of aquatic theme parks of violating the rights
of whales under the 13th Amendent of the U.S. Constitution,
which abolished slavery in the United States.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in San Diego,
listed five performing orcas at SeaWorld's parks in California
and Florida - Tilikum, Katina, Corky, Kasatka and Ulises - as
plaintiffs in the complaint.
"The only reasonable interpretation of the 13th Amendment's
plain language is that it applies to persons, and not to
non-persons such as orcas," U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller
wrote in his ruling.
"Both historic and contemporary sources reveal that the term
'slavery' and 'involuntary servitude' refer only to persons,"
the judge added.
The 13th Amendment was enacted in 1865, the year the U.S.
Civil War ended.
Legal experts previously denounced as frivolous the PETA
lawsuit, which had sought a court order requiring SeaWorld to
release the five killer whales to a "suitable habitat."
David Steinberg, a professor at the Thomas Jefferson School
of Law in San Diego, told Reuters when the lawsuit was filed in
October that it was "demeaning (to) the integrity and humanity
of people who were owned as slaves."
Virginia-based PETA has staked out a number of controversial
positions in the past, in seeking to advance the cause of animal
rights.
In 2003, the Anti-Defamation League accused PETA of
trivializing the deaths of Jews in World War Two with a campaign
that compared the meat industry to the Holocaust.
Colleen O'Brien, a spokeswoman for PETA, said in a statement
that her organization would regroup as a result of the dismissal
of what it called "this historic first case" on behalf of orcas.
"Today's decision does not change the fact that the orcas
who once lived naturally wild and free, are today kept as slaves
by SeaWorld," O'Brien said.
Miller said in his ruling that animals did have legal rights
under state and federal statutes, including criminal laws.
He added the "goal" of PETA attorneys who brought the
lawsuit "to protect the welfare of orcas is laudable," even if
the 13th Amendment was not the correct way to approach the case.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Peter Cooney)