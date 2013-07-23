By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 23 A Texas man ran a Ponzi
scheme through the virtual online money system called Bitcoin,
pocketing some of his investors' proceeds for his personal
expenses and gambling, U.S. securities regulators charged on
Tuesday, warning that the rise of such digital currencies could
lead to more frauds.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement
that Trendon Shavers, 30, of McKinney, Texas, and his company
Bitcoin Savings & Trust used money from new investors to cover
withdrawals by other investors and his own expenses.
He raised at least 700,000 Bitcoin, or $4.5 million, from
investors in multiple states, the SEC said.
Attempts to reach Shavers or find a representative were
unsuccessful. The agency is moving to freeze Shavers' assets and
seeking other relief, including financial penalties.
Bitcoin, which is not managed by any one company or
government, is a relatively new phenomenon that exists through
an open-source software program. Users can buy Bitcoin through
exchanges that convert real money into the virtual currency.
In its statement about the Shavers case, the SEC on Tuesday
also said it issued an alert warning investors to be on the
lookout for scams involving virtual currencies.
"We are concerned that the rising use of virtual currencies
in the global marketplace may entice fraudsters to lure
investors into Ponzi and other schemes," the SEC said.
Less regulatory oversight and supposed greater privacy of
virtual currencies compared with conventional ones could make
virtual currencies more attractive to scammers, the agency said.
The U.S. government in May seized two accounts linked to a
large Bitcoin operator, Tokyo-based exchange Mt. Gox.
Also in May, U.S. prosecutors filed an indictment against
the operators of digital currency exchange Liberty Reserve,
accusing the Costa Rica-based company of helping criminals
around the world to launder more than $6 billion in illicit
funds.
Bitcoin grabbed headlines in early July when Cameron and
Tyler Winklevoss, the twins famous for having alleged that Mark
Zuckerberg stole the idea that became Facebook Inc,
applied to the SEC to launch a Bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded
product (ETP) called the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust.
It is unclear whether the SEC's concerns about Bitcoin laid
out in its investor alert on Tuesday could pose a problem for
that offering.
The application is currently being reviewed by the SEC's
Corporation Finance Division. That division reviews applications
to ensure they meet SEC filing guidelines but cannot reject one
based on the offering's merits.
However, once an exchange applies to list the ETP, another
division in the SEC that oversees trading and markets can
explore whether a Bitcoin product is viable or potentially
vulnerable to manipulation.
The price of Bitcoin rose slightly to $96.50 during early
Tuesday afternoon trading, after ending Monday at midnight at
$93.