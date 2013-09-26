CHICAGO, Sept 26 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's scrutiny of public pension liabilities
will not let up any time soon, a top SEC official said on
Thursday.
Pension disclosure will be "a continuing and very
significant theme of the SEC," John Cross, head of the SEC's
Office of Municipal Securities, told attendees at the National
Association of Bond Lawyers' (NABL) annual workshop.
"I can't overemphasize the significance and at least the
need to focus on pension liabilities because of the sheer
magnitude of the numbers," Cross said, adding that those
liabilities go the heart of state and local government fiscal
health.
The SEC has cracked down on pension and disclosure problems,
hitting Illinois in March with charges for not adequately
informing investors about the liabilities. The SEC had brought
similar charges against New Jersey in 2010. Both states settled
the charges without admitting or denying them.
The SEC has also caught Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Miami
in its regulatory net for allegedly making misleading statements
and omissions in bond documents.
Dean Pope, a bond attorney at Hunton & Williams LLP, who
spoke on a panel with Cross, said the cases were laying the
groundwork to give issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market
notice that whether they are big or small, they need to have
good disclosure procedures in place.
The Pew Center on the States has reported that bigger cities
faced a collective pension liability of $217 billion in fiscal
2009, while states had a shortfall of $757 billion for retiree
pensions in fiscal 2010.
Detroit has recently taken the spotlight for pension
shortfalls, with the size of its pension gap under dispute since
the city filed in July for what ranks as the largest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history.
For the municipal bond market, Detroit's bankruptcy filing
is also raising questions about general obligation bond
disclosures. The city's state-appointed emergency manager
determined that some voter-approved unlimited-tax general
obligation bonds sold by Detroit are unsecured debt.
Cross said investors historically thought general obligation
bonds meant unlimited taxing power, which is not always the
case.
"Largely, I think it's a point of clarity," he said.
Pope said the muni market may have to wait "until the dust"
settles on high-profile bankruptcy cases like Detroit's to
determine if there are some lessons to be learned.
NABL will soon launch an examination of the full faith and
credit pledges behind various GO bonds.
Cross also said that the definition of municipal advisers
the SEC approved last week was aimed at protecting issuers and
investors in the wake of the financial markets meltdown during
the financial crisis that left some muni issuers stuck with
complex derivatives like interest rate swaps.
Rebecca Olsen, an attorney with the SEC's municipal
securities office, said general information about the muni
market would not be considered advice, including communication
between underwriters and potential clients.