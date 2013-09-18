WASHINGTON, Sept 18 U.S. securities regulators
on Wednesday voted to propose a long-awaited new rule that would
require companies to disclose how their chief executives'
compensation compares with that of all company employees.
Under the Securities and Exchange Commission's plan,
released for public comment in a 3-2 vote, companies would need
to disclose the median of the annual total compensation for
their employees and the ratio of that median to the annual pay
of the CEO.
The SEC's five commissioners were divided on whether to
propose the plan, with Republican Commissioners Michael Piwowar
and Daniel Gallagher criticizing the measure as nothing more
than a special interest provision that would not help investors.