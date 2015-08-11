WASHINGTON Aug 11 The U.S. Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency said on Tuesday Greg Coleman has
been named a deputy comptroller for large bank supervision at
the agency.
Coleman has served in a number of bank supervision roles at
the OCC including as an examiner, policy expert and manager, and
was examiner-in-charge of Capital One and ETrade, the agency
said.
It said Coleman will oversee the supervision of a portion of
the OCC's large bank portfolio. The agency said he joins three
other deputies for large bank supervision and the deputy
comptroller for international banking supervision overseeing the
large complex financial institutions.
The OCC charters and oversees a nationwide system of
national banks and federal savings associations.
