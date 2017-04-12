UPDATE 2-Google tax deal to shake up how tech firms operate in Indonesia
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
WASHINGTON/BOSTON April 12 Bharat R. Ramamurti, a legislative aide for Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, is a contender for one of the vacant commissioner jobs at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.
Ramamurti currently serves as senior counsel to Warren on banking and economic policy, and Warren is staunchly backing him for the SEC job, one of the sources told Reuters.
The sources spoke anonymously because the deliberations over SEC candidates are non-public. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.