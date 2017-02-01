WASHINGTON Jan 31 The top Republican at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday took the first step toward scaling back the controversial "conflict minerals" rule, which requires companies to trace whether their products contain minerals from a war-torn part of Africa.

In his first major action since becoming Acting SEC Chair earlier this month, Michael Piwowar announced he has directed agency staff to reconsider how companies should comply with the rule and whether "additional relief" from its requirements is necessary. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)